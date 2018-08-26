Equinix (EQIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $526.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $507.10.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $430.02 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). Equinix had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Equinix will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.49, for a total value of $158,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,068.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.24, for a total value of $108,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,233.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,916. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

