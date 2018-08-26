Equifax Inc. (EFX) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,468,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,226 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,653 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,991,000 after purchasing an additional 478,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $143.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

