Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 7,166.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 4,901.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare during the second quarter worth $9,022,000.

Shares of EVHC opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVHC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

