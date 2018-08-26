Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,084,226,000 after buying an additional 4,777,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,331,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,713,000 after buying an additional 315,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,202,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,168,000 after purchasing an additional 169,660 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,347,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432,139 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,913,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

