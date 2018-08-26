Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 29,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $85.09 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

