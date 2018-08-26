Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 35,047 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 404,318 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 41.5% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 506,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 148,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 373,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2,638.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 168,862 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price target on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $533.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

