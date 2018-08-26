Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 13,376 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Ceragon Networks worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 882,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,318.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 963,058 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.4% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 782,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.61 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.79%. analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNT. BidaskClub cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

