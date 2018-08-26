Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.12% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAP opened at $29.00 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.21 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.92%. equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Director M. David Kornblatt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

