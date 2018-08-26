Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Endurance International Group posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Endurance International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on EIGI. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of EIGI opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Endurance International Group has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,616 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

