Emphy Market Capitalization Achieves $258,311.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Emphy has a total market cap of $258,311.00 and approximately $716.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Emphy token can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,899,498 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emphy is emphy.io

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

