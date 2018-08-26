Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Stake Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,969 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.87% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $72,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 83.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 29.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $61.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

EBS opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.59. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $473,737.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,201.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 36,318 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $2,033,081.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,472 shares of company stock worth $5,241,332 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

