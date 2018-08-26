Emcor Group Inc (EME) Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Emcor Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE EME opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

In other news, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $156,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,793,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

