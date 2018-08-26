Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EMCF stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Emclaire Financial has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Lucco sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

