Embraer (ERJ) Lifted to “Hold” at Santander

Santander upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERJ. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE:ERJ opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Embraer has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Embraer had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,049,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,282,000 after acquiring an additional 846,162 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Embraer by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 272,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 207,598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,956,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Embraer by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 198,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Embraer by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,628,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 168,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.