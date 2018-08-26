Emanuel Arturi Sells 5,000 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emanuel Arturi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Emanuel Arturi sold 4,014 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $140,690.70.

On Thursday, August 9th, Emanuel Arturi sold 1,612 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $56,436.12.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $178,850.00.

Shares of BDGE opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $699.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.79. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDGE shares. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

