Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

ELOX stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,247,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

