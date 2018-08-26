Ellington Financial (EFC) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News headlines about Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ellington Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7551767846522 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $16.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $33.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.09 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 51.11% and a return on equity of 5.85%. equities research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

