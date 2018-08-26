Elgethun Capital Management Increases Holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Group accounts for about 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OAK. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 429,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 144,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry W. Keele sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $344,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd E. Molz sold 16,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $673,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OAK. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

