Elgethun Capital Management Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,565,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,930,639 shares of company stock valued at $181,376,911. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $105.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

