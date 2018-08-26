electroCore (ECOR) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. electroCore earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0971487134945 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

electroCore stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,524. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECOR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other electroCore news, Director Carrie Smith Cox purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Health Innovation Merck purchased 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

