EduCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, EduCoin has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EduCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. EduCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.72 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.02137240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00572858 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018168 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022511 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042252 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00024407 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011231 BTC.

EduCoin (CRYPTO:EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one . EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

EduCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EduCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

