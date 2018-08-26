Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 468,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,761,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 262,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.53 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $85.59 and a twelve month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Allstate from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.62.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

