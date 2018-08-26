Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.18 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 25,365 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $272.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.58.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,501 shares of company stock worth $63,907,635. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

