Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 460.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 136,821 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology to $115.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nomura cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

