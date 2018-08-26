Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Equities research analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

EBMT stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 29.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

