Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,429 Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $342,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of SPB opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $945.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.23 million. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.97%.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

