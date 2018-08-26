Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in Carnival plc (CUK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUK. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carnival plc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $72.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.