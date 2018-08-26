Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 339,554 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 168,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5,492.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

