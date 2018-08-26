Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 13,328 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 587.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $435,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,011. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point set a $20.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen set a $21.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $396.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

