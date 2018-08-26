Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post $3.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $4.10 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,000%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $11.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 million to $15.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $98.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,570.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1094.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of DVAX stock remained flat at $$13.20 during trading on Friday. 428,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,513. The stock has a market cap of $826.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

In related news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,294,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 421,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 235,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

