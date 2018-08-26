DryShips (DRYS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DryShips earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4954134489566 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DryShips stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. DryShips has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get DryShips alerts:

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DryShips had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRYS shares. BidaskClub cut DryShips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

DryShips Company Profile

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DryShips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DryShips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.