Dragonchain (DRGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $606,997.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $606,997.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002835 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Fatbtc. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00261299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00149633 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036117 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, Cobinhood, Fatbtc, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.