DPW Holdings Inc (DPW) Short Interest Up 1.2% in August

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,125,015 shares, an increase of 1.2% from the July 31st total of 9,019,595 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 999,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 691,783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.09% of DPW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. DPW has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

