DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $40,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWDP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,247 shares of company stock valued at $26,818,034. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 2.62%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.