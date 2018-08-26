Dougherty & Co Initiates Coverage on Senseonics (SENS)

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

SENS stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 406.72% and a negative net margin of 828.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 519,611 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $2,010,894.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,058 over the last ninety days. 34.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,936,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,958.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,877 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,970,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,417,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

