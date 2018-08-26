Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,524 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.82% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $768,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 127,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

DFIN stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.38. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 0.83%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

