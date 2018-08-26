Donegal Group Inc. Class B (DGICB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Donegal Group Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:DGICB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Donegal Group Inc. Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.4095108127967 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Donegal Group Inc. Class B stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920. Donegal Group Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Donegal Group Inc. Class B alerts:

Donegal Group Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Donegal Group Inc. Class B had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st.

About Donegal Group Inc. Class B

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.