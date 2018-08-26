Dollar Tree (DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.29.

Shares of DLTR opened at $93.46 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

