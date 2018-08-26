DIMCOIN Trading Up 19.4% This Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $5.87 million and $34,553.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Iquant, Coinbe and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00261182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00151206 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034700 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Iquant, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

