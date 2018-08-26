Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

DDS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $52,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.41 per share, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $5,406,413. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dillard’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

