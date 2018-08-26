DigitalGlobe (DGI) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.07

News stories about DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DigitalGlobe earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0593222575415 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DigitalGlobe stock remained flat at $$34.40 during trading on Friday. DigitalGlobe has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Get DigitalGlobe alerts:

DigitalGlobe Company Profile

DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalGlobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalGlobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.