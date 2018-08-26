DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of DLR opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

