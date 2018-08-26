Digimarc (DMRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digimarc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Digimarc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. sell-side analysts expect that Digimarc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 9,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $323,084.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $821,075 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 56.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 918,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,618,000 after buying an additional 331,052 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 124.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 567,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 314,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digimarc by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 98,190 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Digimarc by 28.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 411,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 91,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

