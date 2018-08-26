Digi International (DGII) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.21

News stories about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.192497623089 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DGII stock remained flat at $$13.20 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,631. The firm has a market cap of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.98%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Digi International news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,433 shares of company stock worth $420,823. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

