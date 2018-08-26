Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8648359417243 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $16.32.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 1,642.81%. equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $232,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

