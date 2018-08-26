DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the period.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,722.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $11.72 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

