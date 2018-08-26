DexCom (DXCM) PT Raised to $160.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Stephens from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $70.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.05 and a beta of 0.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. DexCom had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Eric Topol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $254,434.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,810.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,480 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,856. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

