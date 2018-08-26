Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stake Decreased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,132 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,516,000 after buying an additional 5,917,573 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,201,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,507,000 after buying an additional 1,316,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,874,000 after buying an additional 1,150,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,938,000 after buying an additional 2,076,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,496,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,515,000 after acquiring an additional 293,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $52.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $408,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.66 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.