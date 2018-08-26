Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.84 ($19.13).

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($18.64) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

FRA DTE traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching €14.12 ($16.04). 7,860,730 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

