Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €34.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.50 ($39.20) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €29.64 ($33.68) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.90 ($35.11) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($46.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, equinet set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.86 ($40.75).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €29.04 ($33.00) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($32.91) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($44.78).

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

